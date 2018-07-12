If Ekiti State election get k-leg, Nigeria democracy don dabaru - PDP

Image copyright OfficialPDPNig Image example PDP members also cari dia waka go di office of INEC, di election bodi for Nigeria

Members of main opposition Peoples' Democratic Party PDP don do I no go gree waka for across Nigeria.

For Abuja, Nigeria capital, na di National Chairman of di party, Uche Secondus and oda national leaders of di party lead di protest.

Dem di para on top how Police pipo for Ekiti State for south-west Nigeria block di goment house for di state, come disrupt PDP rally on Wednesday.

Governor Ayodele Fayose bin announce for local tori pipo say, di police pipo beat am and pour am tear gas.

Di PDP leadership say di way wey dem treat Fayose, na civilian coup and say if INEC venture rig di election, kasala go dey.

Dem begin di protest from dia secretariat and dia first point of call na di National Assembly, wey dem carry dia cry go.

Afta dem read dia petition, di deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu come assure dem say di lawmakers chook eye on top dia mata.

From National Assembly dem arrive for INEC and cut warning give di election bodi say if di election get k-leg, e den mean say Nigeria democracy don dabaru.