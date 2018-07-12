Image copyright Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic/Facebook Image example Presido Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic na di first woman presido for Croatia wey go play dia first World Cup final on Sunday

Na popular tok say behind evri successful man, na woman you go see.

Na Presido Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic evribodi dey see as di woman behind Croatia men football team success to qualify for World Cup finals for di first time.

Di Croatia President don dey news in di past few days because of di way she don dey ground since di beginning of di 2018 FIFA World cup for Russia to motivate her team.

She fly economy

President Grabar-Kitarovic join wit some of di Croatia football fans fly economy aeroplane and no fear to mingle wit dem and wear her own Croatia jersey.

Image copyright Facebook/Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović Image example President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic no fear to travel wit some fans go watch one of Croatia game

She enta locker room

Grabar-Kitarovic no be di only president to show support for her team during di Russia 2018 world cup, but why we dey sight most of dem only for di VIP area during di match, di Croatian president support no end for dia and na dat one dey totori pipo.

Locker room na where di players dey go afta match to change, dress and chill, you understand?

Dis one no stop di President oh, afta dia match wit Denmark on July 1st wey Croatia use penalty win.

She no only enta, she greet di coach wit handshake and hug, she hug di players dem too even though some no wear shirt.

She sabi jump up and dance

Every body wey watch di game between Croatia and Russia on July 7 see di way President Grabar-Kitarovic jump up clap well-well wen her boys score but wetin many pipo fit no know na wetin she do afta.

Di president afta di game congratulate her team den also dance wit dem.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic win many pipo for di World Cup 2018 wit her personality.

If she no dey sadium, she dey send 'love'

President Grabar-Kitarovic no fit watch Croatia match against England on Wednesday as she dey on presidential duty for di NATO Summit wey happun for Brussels.

Dat one no stop her sha as she send dem message before di match, and she also confess say even though she no fit watch, she still follow wetin dey happun wit di match.

President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović na di 4th president of Croatia, she become di youngest person and di first woman to become president of di kontri wen she win elections ad di age of 46 for 2015.