Image copyright Getty Images Image example Antonio Conte serve as Chelsea manager from 2016 till 2018

Chelsea Football Club don sack dia manager Antonio Conte of just 2 years las las afta many months of tok t don happun.

Conte fellow Italian broda Maurizio Sarri dey road to take ova from am.

Conte wey be former Italy head coach become Chelsea manager for 2016.

But bodi don dey bite Chelsea since to sack Conte even though e win di Premier League title di very first season im use for England plus di FA Cup for May.

Dis one na as dem no qualify for Champions League last time plus say dem finish fifth for inside Premier League.

Chelsea no hide say dem dey find new manager since but dis one to shake Conte wey even come back to epp di players dem do dia pre-season training wey bin start on Monday.

Conte bin dey draw rain say e no go go unless dem pay am in full for di final year of im three years contract, but e be like say dem finally settle evri evri on Thursday.

Sarri na di former manager of Napoli but Carlo Ancelotti replace am for May.