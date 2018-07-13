Ekiti Election: Wetin you suppose sabi about di three main candidates

Ekiti State for south-west Nigeria go hold dia govnorship election on Saturday 14 July.

Sabi pipo say di main candidates na Kolapo Eleka (PDP) and Kayode Fayemi (APC) we be former Governor of di State.

According to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), wey dey organise election for Nigeria, e get oda 38 political party dem wey go contest for di election.

Here na some tins about three of di main candidates.

Olushola Eleka - PDP

Image copyright Eleka Facebook Image example Olushola Eleka

Im get im first degree from di Obafemi Awolowo University and second degree from Lagos State University.

Im be lecturer for department of Building for di Obafemi Awolowo University until im become deputy governor of Ekiti State under Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Im get hand for how education don go for di state and raise dia position from 34th to 11 for Waec.

Olushola Eleka na pastor for Christ apostolic Church and im dey married to Deaconess Janet Olushola.

Kayode Fayemi - APC

Image copyright Fayemi Facebook Image example Kayode Fayemi

Dem born am for Ibadan, Oyo State for February 1965 and na e come from Isan-Ekiti for Oye Local Government of Ekiti State.

Im be former Governor of Ekiti state from 2010 to 2014 under Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). E become Minister for Steel and Natural Resources under President Muhammadu Buhari from 2016 to 2018.

Im get im first degree for University of Lagos and second degree for Obafemi Awolowo University Ife and do im PhD for King's college University of London.

Im dey married to Olabisi Fayemi.

Otunba Segun Adewale - ADP

Otunba Segun Adewale dey 52 years and na for Ìpoti Ekiti for Ijero Local Government im from.

Adewale do im first degree for University of Ibadan and second degree from University of Lagos.

Im be di chairman of Aeroland Group of Companies and join di People Democratic Party for 2007

For 2011, im contest seat for di House of representatives and contest for senate for 2015.

Otunba Segun Adewale wey im guy name na Osaprapra na di governorship candidate for di Action Democratic Party.

Im dey married to Victoria Adewale.