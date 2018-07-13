Ekiti Election: Voters dey collect N4,000 bribe for PVC
As evribodi dey ready diasef for di Ekiti governorship election wey go shele on July 14, di BBC don get exclusive video wey dey show as dem dey bribe some of di voters.
Di video wey comot on di eve of di election (Friday, July 13) dey show as some pipo dey run make dem no miss out as dem dey share moni.
Our tori pipo dey follow di mata as e dey hot for di capital, Ado-Ekiti.
"Moni, four, four thousand...for di pipo wey go vote tomorrow," na wetin one woman tok.
Anoda woman tok say dem tell her say make she vote for PDP.