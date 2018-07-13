Image copyright Fesoda Integrated Services Image example British High Commissioner Paul Arkwright plus Lord Mayor of di City of London, Alderman Charles Bowman for di roundtable

Nigeria na kontri wey pass 140 million pipo any you go tink say evribodi dey use bank but no be so.

Based on logistics, up to 70% of di pipo wey dey for di North west part of Naija dey kip dia moni for house.

Anoda tin wey dem see say for sub Sahara Africa, Naigeria na di kontri wey dey very low for di ones wey dey use mobile moni.

Dis tori comot wen di British Deputy High Commissioner, Laure Beaufils, join hand wit Co-creation (CcHUB) and Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA), for one Fintech Roundtable wit di Lord Mayor of the City of London, Alderman Charles Bowman.

Image copyright EfinA Image example Some informate wey EfinA show from dia research

For di meeting wey feature tok tok from companies and start-ups wey dey for di kontri, CcHub and EfinA give strong word say make dem find ansa to di problem of pipo wey no like use bank for di kontri.

Some of di reason why dem tok say di numba of pipo wey no dey use bank high like for dat part of Naija be say all di fight fight plus lack of beta banking system dey make pipo no use banks.

Oga at di top for EFinA, Segun Akerele wey yan say e dey important say financial business dem wey dey use technology put hand for di mata.

Di Lord Mayor of the City of London, Alderman Charles Bowman, say di UK dey ready to work wella wit Nigeria make dem build trust.

Image copyright Fesoda Image example Fola Agbejule from EFInA dey share di company research

Some tins wey pipo wey represent some of FinTech companies for Naija like Flutterwave and Open banking tok say tins like funding and rules wey bodies like di Central Bank of Nigeria arrange for ground dey affect as dia products dey work.

As di mata be so, evribodi wey show for di roundtable gree say dem go work togeda make dem arrange beta access to finance services.