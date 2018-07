Image copyright @GovAyoFayose Image example Govnor Ayo Fayose na pesin wey sabi give President Buhari bad mouth and many pipo dey feel say na im EFCC dey tok about

Ayo Fayose, wey be di govnor of Ekiti State for southwest Nigeria fit soon find imself for court as di kontri corruption police, di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission say dem don "dust files" wey concern magomago wey dey dia hand.

Skip Twitter post by @officialEFCC The parri is over; The cloak of immunity torn apart, and the staff broken. #Ekiti Integrated Poultry Project/Biological Concepts Limited N1.3bn fraud case file dusted off the shelves. See you soon. pic.twitter.com/pD1ZheVhWt — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) July 15, 2018

On Saturday, Fayose Peoples' Democratic Party lose di govnorship election for di state to di All Progressives Congress (APC).

As e be so, Fayose na im still be govrnor of di state, but im tenure dey expire for October 2018 wen govnor-elect Kayode Fayemi go take over.

Nigerian constitution give immunity to some pipo wey include govnor and dia deputy, wey mean say dem no go fit cari dem go court wen dem dey for office.

E neva tey, wey EFCC win court case against two former govrnors of Taraba and Plateau States for magomago wey dem do while dem dey for office.