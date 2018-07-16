‘Tax Ghanaians more den take appoint family and friends’ – NDC blast Gov’t on proposed VAT increase

Image copyright @OfficialNDCGh

Ghana opposition party, di National Democratic Congress (NDC) dey urge government on sarcastically make dem go ahead den increase VAT rate from 17.5% to 21.5%, after make dem wait for dema judgement day.

Late week, NDC start dey resist di idea say government want increase Value Added Tax (VAT). Later, leading NPP government functionaries give signals.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko who be key player for Akufo-Addo en government inside drop hint for facebook.

Deputy Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also express confidence say Ghanaians go agree to di increment sake of dem dey see what government dey use dema money for.

Di 21.5% VAT considerations bore chaw Ghanaians who dey see di move as insensitive as e go place more hardship on people.

NDC MP for Ningo Prampram Sam George charge against government over di idea.

Ghanaians generally oppose di idea as most of dem enter Facebook register dema displeasure.

On Thursday July 19, 2018 Finance Minister Ken Ofori Attah go present mid-year budget review during which di gist be say he go announce new tax rates.