Nigeria goment go bring back dia pipo wey hook for Russia

President Muhammadu Buhari don direct Nigeria Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State, Aviation to sharperly, begin bring back di kontri pipo wey trap for Russia wia dem go watch World Cup.

Di president tok-tok pesin, Garba Shehu wey post tweets to tok dis wan, say di Nigerians wey no fit come back trap for yonda because of some jaguda pipo wey play dem wayo.

President @MBuhari has directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, @GeoffreyOnyeama and Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. @hadisirika, to commence the process of repatriating Nigerians who travelled to Russia for the FIFA 2018 World Cup and got stranded after the competition. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) July 16, 2018

The Nigerian football fans got stranded in the country following the activities of some unscrupulous travel agents who cancelled their return tickets and abandoned them to their fate. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) July 16, 2018

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Aviation have in compliance with the President's directive taken the necessary actions to bring the Nigerians back. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) July 16, 2018

The Presidential directive is in line with the policy of the current administration to ensure the welfare of all Nigerians in every part of the world. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) July 16, 2018

It would be recalled that the President Buhari administration has on several occasions ensured the repatriation of Nigerians from foreign countries like Libya and other conflict zones. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) July 16, 2018

On Sunday, Russian President Vladmir Putin bin say dem go allow those fans wey get Fan-ID wey be special identity card Russia do for di 2018 World Cup, go enta di kontri without visa till di end of 2018.