Nigeria goment go bring back dia pipo wey hook for Russia

  • 16 July 2018
Nigerians wey trap for Russia Image copyright Yulia

President Muhammadu Buhari don direct Nigeria Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State, Aviation to sharperly, begin bring back di kontri pipo wey trap for Russia wia dem go watch World Cup.

Di president tok-tok pesin, Garba Shehu wey post tweets to tok dis wan, say di Nigerians wey no fit come back trap for yonda because of some jaguda pipo wey play dem wayo.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladmir Putin bin say dem go allow those fans wey get Fan-ID wey be special identity card Russia do for di 2018 World Cup, go enta di kontri without visa till di end of 2018.

