Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don tell di National Assembly say di 2019 general elections go cost Nigerians N242.4 billion, local tori dey report.

President Buhari tok dis one inside letter wey im cari give Senate on Tuesday 17 July wey di lawmaker come read for plenary session.

Buhari say because di 2018 budget of N9.12 trillion don tight already im no feel say e dey okay make dem comot all di money for di 2019 general elections from dis year budget. but say make dem also comot money from di 2019 budget.

So as e be, di president wan use N228.8 billion from 2018 budget and N78.3 billion from 2019 budget to take fund di upcoming elections.

Di N242.4 billion wey di goment wan use for di 2019 elections more than double di N108.8 wey di past goment use for di 2015 elections.