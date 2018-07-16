Why Zambia Ban Koffi Olomide make e no enta dia kontri

Image copyright AFP Image example Koffi Olomide suppose hold two shows for Zambia dis month

Zambia don ban popular Congolese soukus singer and dancer, Koffi Olomide make im no enta dia kontri because of di many criminal accuse on top im head from different kontri.

Olomide, wey im real name na Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba, suppose hold two shows for Zambia dis month but di goment warn say dem go arrest am di moment e enta dia kontri.

Dis na how Zambian tori pipo report di tori:

Before im visit wey dem don cancel, Olomide bin say Zambia na im "second home" and e go like perform inside di kontri before e die.

For Zambian radio, dem broadcast one apology from Koffi Olomide wey be 62-year-old. E no tok about di accuse wey dey on top im head but e say e love Zambian women.

All di accuse against Koffi Olomide

Koffi Olomide wey dey live for Democratic Republic of Congo get plenti accuse wey include say im attack one photojournalist for Zambia during one of e tour, sexually assault one of im dancers, kidnap and employ dem witout correct permits inside France.

For 2016, dem catch Olomide for camera as e dey kick im female dancer wey dem bin land for Kenya. Kenya quick-quick deport am.

For 2012, dem convict am for DR Congo say im assault e producer, Diego Lubaki on top igbese of about $3,700 (£2,800) and court give am three-month suspended prison sentence.

For 2008, dem accuse Olomide say e kick one cameraman from DR Congo private RTGA television station and break im camera for one concert inside Kinshasa, afta two of dem get disagreement over recording right. Di speaker of di national assembly get to chook mouth inside di mata to settle am.

On Saturday, French embassy for Zambia also hala say make dem arrest Olomide.

France ambassador to Zambia, Sylvain Berger, threaten say im go involve Interpol for di mata to arrest Olomide.

E say dem neva clear Olomide from all di accuse against am inside France.