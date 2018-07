Katsina Flood: Plenti pipo still dey miss

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Flooding dey common for Nigeria. E don happun for many states like Benue, Cross River, Ogun and Lagos, wey dis man gada imsef dey waka inside flood water for 2016

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari tok say e dey pain am as flood kill plenti pipo for Katsina, wey dey north of di kontri.

Di state Governor, Aminu Masari, confam to tori pipo say e reach 44 pipo wey die for di flood and dem still dey find 20 odas for Jibia, wey di tin happun.

Many pipo no get house again for 10 communities, plus including Tundun Takari, Dan Tudu, Unguwar kwakwa and Unguwar Mai Kwari.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, tok say di presido don order authorities make dem support pipo wey di flooding affect.

Di rain, wey start Sunday night, fall sotay e no stop until di following day.

Jibia chief, Alhaji Rabe Rabi'u, tok say e neva see dat kain rain for im life and e sure say 260 cow die and plenti farms destroy inside.

Executive Secretary for Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Aminu Waziri, say dem don start search-and-rescue to find di pipo wey dey miss.

E say dem dey find temporary house wey dem fit put pipo wey di flood destroy dia house.