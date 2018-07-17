EFCC don deny "Parry is over tweet" say dem no laff Govnor Fayose

Image copyright Instagram/@officialefcc Image example Many pipo for social media give EFCC mouth say dem dey no try at all

Di join bodi ontop corruption mata for Nigeria di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) say dem no get hand inside di tweet wey say dem don open case for Ekiti state.

EFCC bin tweet on Sunday, a day afta di governorship election for di state say dem don re-open di case of di N1.3Bn fraud Integrated Poultry/Biological Concepts Limited mata since immunity no apply again.

Image copyright TWITTER/@EFCCOFFICIAL

Dem bin no mention name and dem later delete di tweet.

But pipo reason say EFCC dey refer to Govnor Fayose since im party, di Peoples Democratic Party candidate Professor Olushola Eleka lose di election plus im immunity as govnor go expire once e hand over

to di govnor elect, di All Progressive Party winner, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

But EFCC don comot hand ontop di tweet mata, according to dem di tweet no represent dia views.

"We don observe di way pipo react to one tweet wey show ontop EFCC Twitter handle on July 15 wey announce say dem go re-open di criminal case against Govnor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State."

"Many pipo reason say EFCC show say dem dey biased ontop di election wey happun for Ekiti since di tweet come out afta Fayose pesin Kolapo Olusola lose to APC Kayoe Fayemi."

"Because of dis we get to sound am say dat tweet no represent di view of EFCC as we no dey join mouth for politics and we no get reason to laff any candidate or god-father."

Na so EFCC tok.

Ontop di mata of case wey Govnor Fayose get to answer, dem say na court go decide dat one.

"While e true say Fayose get ciminal case to answer, na court go decide dat one wen e finish im tenure. EFCC no get hand for di mata."