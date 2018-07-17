Katsina Flood: See how flood take scata Jibiya community wia over 45 pipo die
Afta heavy rain on Sunday for Jibiya, Katsina State for northwest Nigeria, BBC Pidgin enta di community to go see di kain serious katakata wey di flood cause.
Emergency pipo tell BBC say di water rise reach ontop pipo roof.
Pipo property scata anyhow for street.
Di flood kill over 45 pipo afta heavy rain fall on Sunday night for Katsina State.
Dis man, Raho Auta Jibiya say im use im hand comot ova 30 dead bodi from di flood.
Plenti pipo still dey miss sake of di flood wey goment say kill many pipo.
Many pipo no get wia to stay, as di flood destroy dia houses.
Di flood scata over 500 houses for inside di communnity.