Katsina Flood: See how flood take scata Jibiya community wia over 45 pipo die

  • 17 July 2018

Afta heavy rain on Sunday for Jibiya, Katsina State for northwest Nigeria, BBC Pidgin enta di community to go see di kain serious katakata wey di flood cause.

  • One pesin wey survive di flood BBC

    Emergency pipo tell BBC say di water rise reach ontop pipo roof.

  • Property wey scatter for street BBC

    Pipo property scata anyhow for street.

  • Buildings wey dey affected BBC

    Di flood kill over 45 pipo afta heavy rain fall on Sunday night for Katsina State.

  • Raho Auta Jibiya BBC

    Dis man, Raho Auta Jibiya say im use im hand comot ova 30 dead bodi from di flood.

  • Pipo wey dey stranded BBC

    Plenti pipo still dey miss sake of di flood wey goment say kill many pipo.

  • Zinc wey dey fall from house BBC

    Many pipo no get wia to stay, as di flood destroy dia houses.

  • Building wey don fall BBC

    Di flood scata over 500 houses for inside di communnity.

