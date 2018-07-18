Image copyright Getty Images Image example INEC don dey register voters since April 2017.

Di pipo wey dey organise election for Nigeria, di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) say dem go stop di voter registration exercise next month to make time for production and collection of di Permanent Voters Card.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Voter Education and Publicity Adedeji Shoyebi tell BBC tori pesin Helen Oyibo say dem need time to sort out tins so dem go fit make di cards available for pipo before election reach.

"Afta we don chook eye to make sure say nobody register two times, we go den display di register for claims and objectives. If correction dey, we must do am and den 30 days to di election, we must sign off di register," im tok.

Shoyebi say dem don register 10 million pipo since dem start di exercise since April 2017 and na like three million cards dem don print so far.

"Seven million pipo neva collect dia PVC from di 2011 and 2014 exercise. If we join am to di 10 million wey we don register now e mean say we need to distribute 17 million and we need time to do am."

Shoyebi also say anybodi wey get issue wey dem wan address like transfer from one centre to di oda go need to do am before di middle of August.