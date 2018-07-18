Ashanti Police kill 7 suspected armed robbers, confirm say 3 be NPP sympathisers

Image copyright Getty Images

Ghana Police kill seven suspected armed robbers Tuesday afternoon for Ashanti Region, after dem allegedly try rob some Chinese people for Manso Nkwanta, but dem later discover say three out of di seven be key New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathisers for di area.

Police retrieve two pump action guns den one an AK 47 assault rifle den other offensive weapons which dem retrieved from di crime scene.

Di matter cause debate for social media as people dey wonder how di known party sympathisers for di area go be armed robbers, but others too believe say e fit be possible but like police no for kill them.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asokore Mampong, Alhaji Alidu Seidu confirm give Accra based Joy FM say after pictures of di suspected robbers police kill circulate, he identify say three of dem be top New Patriotic Party sympathisers for dema area.

Police currently no want give more filla on what happen until later today, but information wey emerge be say police dey suspect say di robbers kill one Lance Corporal Daniel Tieku of the SWAT Unit, last week (June 11, 2018) during one of dema robbery operations.

Regional Police Commander (DCOP) Akwasi Mensah Duku confirm di killings to di media but he add say dem dey continue dey investigate di matter.