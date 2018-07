How Universal Music wey come Nigeria go take help upcoming musicians

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tekno, wey dey Universal Music Group bin perform for Wizkid O2 Concert, di first African wey sell out

As Universal Music Group don open new division for Nigeria, musicians don dey tink as e go use benefit dem.

One upcoming musician, David Oluwilliams tok say e beta as as e go help Nigerian Music.

E say "di way wey dem go fit help our music na if dem sign new artistes.

"E beta say dem don land for Nigeria because e go help dem get di personal feel of di musicians," im tok.

Pipo for social media don already dey chook mouth for di mata.

Skip Twitter post by @talkingmoses_ The fact that universal music group has established an office in Lagos Nigeria, goes to show how far our industry has grown, the amazing thing is that it still hasn’t reached half of its potential — TalkingMoses (@talkingmoses_) July 18, 2018

Dis new division wey Universal Music Group open go be di third dem go open for Africa.

Dem announce di opening for dem website, say e go also promote music from Ghana and Gambia.

Dem don already sign Nigerian artists like Mr Eazi and Tekno and Stonebwoy from Ghana.