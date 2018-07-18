Image copyright Agbor Nkongho Image example Solution to solve Anglophone crisis, e quote Nelson Mandela, "shiddon for one table tok, discuss, na weapon for peace and for go before, change tins".

As deh world di mimba wan African big massa, former South African president Nelson Mandela for 'Mandela Day', Nkafu Policy Institute for Denis and Lorentia Foundation don give award for Barrister Agbor Nkongho.

Barrister Agbor Nkongho don win Nelson Mandela Memorial Award for Nkafu Policy Institute of Denis and Lorentia Foundation weh e dedicate'am for Southern Cameroons.

De institute bin organise ceremony for mimba Madiba with South African High Commissioner for Cameroon, Kgomotso Ruth Magau. Dis year deh start de award and na public vote as pesin weh e get Nelson Mandela values.

Nelson Mandela bin bi na South African president before e die and e bin fight for justice, equality and e bi na papa weh e try sotei make discrimination for pipo dia colour, black-man and white-man stop for South Africa.

Agbor Nkongho glad for de award but e say na for Southern Cameroons, for de pipo dem weh deh protest with peace plan wen Anglophone crisis start.

"Ah dedicate dis award for Southern Cameroons pipo, deh woman and ngondere dem weh deh dey for bush, for refugee camps, pikin dem weh deh stop dem from school, deh wan dem weh deh di hide and for de lawyers weh deh di try for helep with de cases dem".

For seka de crisis, 50,000 refugees dem for Nigeria and 200,000 pipo go oda areas for kontri, deh destroy villages schools dem pipo deh for prison plenti oda tins dem.

For Agbor Nkongho, "solution for Anglophone crisis no bi for kidnap chiefs, civilians and pipo weh we no di gree with, tribalism for di attack oda tribes, no bi Anglophone against Francophones".

Agbor Nkongho na lawyer weh e lock e prison for seka Anglophone crisis and with e centre deh di try for helep de pipo weh deh dey prison with law, condemn killings and how deh di destroy villages.