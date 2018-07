Image copyright Nigeria goment Image example Nigeria Air go begin fly again from December 2018

Nigeria goment don cari tear rubber national airline come, and e go begin operate from December 2018.

Nigeria Air, di new airline go replace di Nigeria Airways, di former national carrier wey stop operation for 2003.

Minister of state for Transportation (Aviation), Senator Hadi Sirikia, na im make dis announcement for di Farnborough Airshow for United Kingdom.

Sirika dey di Farnborough Airshow, wey be one of di biggest market to buy and sell aeroplane for world, wia im dey negotiate wit top aeroplane makers Airbus, Boeing and odas to buy new aeroplane.

Sirika tok for Twitter say: ''We wan use dis tear rubber airline wey private companies go dey in charge to show say, ''Yes, Nigeria fit do am!''.

''E go create economic opportunities and jobs''.