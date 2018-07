Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria goment don announce say new national airline don land and go start work for December.

Nigeria Air, wey be di name of di new airline, dey show 15 years afta di old one, Nigeria Airways stop to dey work.

Di kontri bin try to start anoda one since - Air Nigeria (aka Virgin Nigeria), den Nigerian Eagle Airlines - but e no work.

Afta Aviation minister, Hadi Sirikia, announce am for di Farnborough Airshow for United Kingdom, na so Nigeria Twitter catch fire.

Some pipo jolli say di airline don land

Some dey scratch head say which kain logo be dis?

@toluogunlesi my personal opinion thus; the logo is simply a thing of 'gusto'...We cannot all like it and it is natural, I like it very much after realising it is indeed the Eagle spotting the eye, artists deliberately provoke curiosity...Nice one.#NigeriaAir pic.twitter.com/oOnUSCmcFb — Jack Obinyan-Buhari (@JackObinyan) July 18, 2018

Di tin wey concern some pipo na weda di airline go go di way of im grandpapa Nigeria Airways

#NigeriaAir

My head is raising red flags.



* 5% for our sovereign name use & the very many attendant leverage.

* Investors shrouded in secrecy.

* Minister leading negotiations. Etc.



My heart says shut off the doubt & give it a chance.



I go with my heart.



— Sam Hart (@hartng) July 18, 2018

The name is not bad. I like the name. #NigeriaAir . But all of these are subjective, the real stuff would be seeing it actually work. And seeing it run without NNPC-esque inefficiencies. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 18, 2018

Perfectly valid for people to have strong opinions about #NigeriaAir Logo. With these things everyone has a view. Eventually you accept what is and move on to care about other things. Like whether the Airline is reliable/efficient. — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) July 18, 2018

Em...but oda serious mata start to dey show...

...load...

...small or big chops...

...some pipo sef don alreadi dey advertise diasef for work

#NigeriaAir would be needing a sophisticated and vibrant face with a killer smile to represent d warmeness of Nigerians even in d face of adversity to shoot its first adπŸŽ₯🎬 am here for this,should any1 find d ageancy in charge of their brandingπŸ˜‰pls hola @ me.πŸ˜ŠπŸ™ #NigeriaAir pic.twitter.com/MWvlcv4QpM — Ezinne .M. Ukobasi (@ziniex) July 18, 2018

On top dis work mata, Chairman of Nigeria Airways' branch of di Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Sam Ezene bin tell BBC Pidgin say im and e members get shock wen tori land say goment don announce new national airline, say goment no suppose launch Nigeria Air unto say dem owe dem pensions reach 14 years.

''Dem suppose take care of di final entitlement of di workers of di former national carrier first,'' im tok.

Im accuse goment say dem do u-turn, go England go launch new airline, and say e no sweet for belle and e no good for di image of di kontri.

Nigeria Airways for di 1990s get up to 40 aeroplanes

But upon all dis, e be like say Nigerians don embrace di new airline and don ready to climb enta di first flight.