'Cameroon army video': No be true say deh lock de soldiers weh shoot woman and pikin dem - Goment

Image copyright Getty Images

Issa Tchiroma Bakary wey be Cameroon goment tok-tok pesin say no bi true tori say deh don catch de army dem lock'am afta video weh army tie face for woman and pikin shoot dem komot.

Bad-bad video weh some uniform pipo tie woman and pikin dia face shoot-shoot dem bin komot for social media shock plenti kontri pipo.

Many pipo, including human rights group Amnesty International say na Cameroon army deh de video, but Issa Tchiroma Bakary say "goment di call say any man weh e fit confirm say shooting for woman and pikin dem take place for Cameroon be welcome".

Also for identify de pipo dem weh deh commit dis kana criminal act Tchiroma add.

Army tok-tok pesin bin tok say no bi true say na Cameroon army commit dat kana crime say de uniform no bi army dia own.

But for social media some pipo don put picture for de video and put de names of de army dem.

'Radio one battery' don tok say deh don catch de pipo dem lock'am but e say no bi true.

Issa Tchiroma Bakary say e go tok with tori pipo dem on Friday for dis mata.