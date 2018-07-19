Image copyright Getty Images Image example America presido Donald J. Trump

Before you enta dis tori well well, quick quick go Google and type 'idiot', and you go see say na US President Donald Trump face go comot pass.

One reason na sake of say, wen oga Trump enta London for im three day trip, di song wey protesters use welcome am na 'American Idiot' wey US band Green Day bin sing tey tey.

But since dat time, protesters don start campaign to connect 'idiot' wit Trump for internet and e dey work.

Wetin protesters for Reddit, wey be American tori website, do na to turn Google setting upside down so dat 'idiot' and Trump face go lock dia sef like magnet.

Di formula be say, protesters dey write and share plenti tori for internet wey 'idiot' and 'Trump' follow diasef like 5 and 6.

So pipo wey dey look for 'idiot' go see Trump, im face.

For internet dem dey call dis strategy, 'Google bombing'.

Even though supporters of Trump no go like dis kain tin, Google no send.

Di reason be say e dey Google bible make dem no dey form God for di mata of di pipo wey dey try control dia setting.

Na sake of say Google na American company, so internet freedom wey dey make pipo talk dia mind dey for Google constitution so dem go wash dia hand comot for di mata.

For 2009, wen di foto of monkey dey show weneva pipo dey find US first lady Michelle Obama for internet, Google no remove am.

But wetin dem do be say dem use di opportunity spread message about hate and racism.