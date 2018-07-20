Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala na di first female Finance minister of Nigeria.

Twitter don appoint former Nigeria Finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as one of dia new directors wit immediate effect.

Dem also invite Robert Zoellick to join di board of directors as Marjorie Scardino dey step down for personal reasons.

Okonjo-Iweala na di first female Finance minister and Foreign Minister of Nigeria.

Dem no support media player for your device Okonjo-Iweala: Oil marketers kidnap my mama

She serve as Coordinating Minister of di Economy and Finance under former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former President Goodluck Jonathan between 2003-2015.

Executive Chairman of Twitter Omid Kordestani tok say Okonjo-Iweala get experience well-well to do di job.

"Ngozi and Bob be leaders wey sabi, wey get mouth ontop global and policy mata and we dey sure say dem go add value to Twitter as we continue to dey focus to make sure say Twitter dey transparent, safe and healthy for pipo to use." Na so Kordestani tok.

Meanwhile Okonjo-Iweala don go ontop twitter to say thank you.

Okonjo-Iweala also get experience wit World Bank where she don work for more dan 20 years as Development Economist and Managing Director.

One of her achievement as Finance Minister na di strengthening of di Housing sector wit di setting up of di Mortgage Refinance Corporation (NMRC) plus di empowerment of women and youth wit her Girls and Women in Nigeria Programme (GWIN).

For 2015 Fortune magazine name her one of di 50 Greatest World Leaders.