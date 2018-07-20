Image copyright Twitter

Former Nigeria Police Inspector-General, Alhaji Ibrahim Coomasie, die on Thursday for National Orthopedic Hospital wey dey Katsina, northern Nigeria.

Na seventy six years im be wen im die afta small sickness catch am.

Police bin release statement on top di mata and President Muhammadu Buhari don tell im family sorry.

Oga Coomasie na di 9th Nigerian wey become Inspector General and e join police as cadet Inspector for May 1964.

Na 1993 di Late Coomasie become oga patapata for police and e serve under di goment of former Heads of State Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Dat time, im follow dey di Provisional Ruling Council (PRC), di highest organ wey dey run tins for di kontri.

Na im be di chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) before im die. ACF na joinbodi wey dey represent pipo for northern Nigeria.

Late Coomasie be di Sardauna of Katsina.

Na im younger broda, Dahiru Coomassie, confam say na around 5pm Thursday di former police oga die for hospital.