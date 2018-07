Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Authorities go soon cari South African policemen wey dem suspect killi killi 25 year old Nigerian, Mr. Ibrahim Olalekan-Badmus for 2017.

Di Nigerian High Commission for South Africa tok say di hand of officers follow inside di killing.

Mr. Godwin Adama, wey be senior official for di Nigeria High Commission, confam to tori pipo say di investigate of di case go soon finish.

Adama tok say, ''South African police kpai Badmus, wey be pikin of Lagos state, for October 10, 2017 for Vanderbidjk park, South Africa''.

''E no go too tey before dem cari di policemen wey get hand inside di mata go High court''

Image copyright Getty Images Image example South Africa get one of di highest record of criminal killi killi for Africa

Tori be say di policemen cari force enta di house of Badmus, wey be student for Vaal University of Technology for Vanderbijlpark, South Africa, unto say dem suspect im be drug dealer.

But wen di police begin check im house, dem no see any hard drug.

Wen police ask Badmus for bribe and im say im no get, dem handcuff am before dem fire Badmus wit pepper spray.

Di gas hook Badmus for throat and las las, na wetin kill am.

Adama tok say na big case unto say di kain tension wey dey ground between Nigerians and South Africa police wen di tin happun no be for here.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Authorities no dey cari suspects for Nigerian killings go court according to activitists

Di Presido of Nigerian Union for South Africa, Mr Adetola Olubajo, don blame di killi killi of Nigerians for South Africa for di head of authorities wey no dey cari dis kain mata go court.

Olubajo tok say since goment no dey send dis kain bad crime wey Nigerians dey suffer, e dey ginger bad gangs to kontinu.

South Africa presido Cyril Ramaphosa, during im visit to Nigeria for July 11, tok say killi killi of anybodi for im kontri na crime and im no believe say na just Nigerians bad gangs dey target.

For July alone, at least two Nigerians don die for South Africa wey include;

Mr Martin Ebuzoeme by unknown gunman for Yeoville, Johannesburg on July 12

Mr Ozumba Tochukwu-Lawrence, by unknown gunman for Middleburg, Mpumalanga on July 6

Di Senior Special Assistant to Presido Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, don tok say dis killi killi of Nigerians for South Africa dey give am headache.

Dabiri-Erewa tok say e go reach at least 117 Nigerians wey dem don kill for South Africa between 2013 and 2018 for reason wey no make sense.