Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Nigeria and Senegal wan do tok-tok ontop how dem comot for first round of di 2018 World Cup for Russia.

Coaches and officials of di five kontri dem go do meeting for Rabat, Morocco wey Confederation of African Football and Moroccan Football Federation organize for Sunday and Monday.

"Africa teams fall hand for dis World Cup," na wetin former Nigeria international Emmanuel Amunike, wey dey part of FIFA's technical study group wey chook eye for World Cup matter tok and im go dey di meeting wey dem wan do.

Dis na di first time since 1982 wey no African team go reach di knockout stage.

"Plenti pipo been dey expect African teams to go far pass wetin dem don do before, but e no happun.

"Di truth be say we know say football don develop well-well and e go continue to dey change and we for Africa, if we know follow too change di way wey dey do tins and see how we fit develop our youth, we go continue to live on our dreams.

"We get enough talent but talent without packaging, no go give you result," na wetin im add put.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino tok last week say di oga dem for football been discuss as Africa comot for first round and say dem dey worried.

"You need luck to pass first round for tournament like World Cup. Senegal, Morocco and Nigeria play good football. But dat na di problem and we don discuss am with president of CAF.

"To get success for field, you need to do well outside di field too and e dey important say we work with African federations to make sure say everytin dey work well."