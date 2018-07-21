#Bankwars: Sterling Bank yabis don start twitter war for Nigerian banks
- 21 July 2018
Weekends dey dey slow. As pipo don grind during Monday to Friday, Saturday and Sunday na time to hang leg for up relax.
Na im make some Nigerian banks get time to enta twitter begin fight. Well, no be really fight-fight, but dem just dey yab diasef anyhow.
As e be say even news dey slow for weekend, na im make even us get time to cari di tori.
Okay, dis na how e take start. Sterling Bank first tweet foto wey dey like say dem dey yab four oda banks.
Look well, you go see some logos.
Shoot for the moon, become a star - it's the least you deserve. Welcome to #SterlingBank 😊 pic.twitter.com/Jt7M5AkSSb— Sterling Bank Plc (@Sterling_Bankng) July 20, 2018
Den di clap back begin enta.
What an elder sees while sitting, a child cannot see even if he travels to the moon. #RespectYourElders #YouFirst— FirstBank Nigeria (@FirstBankngr) July 21, 2018
... And straight into the trash can. #RespectYourElders #MoveOver #NextPlease #YouFirst pic.twitter.com/tkyZe9FVgc— FirstBank Nigeria (@FirstBankngr) July 21, 2018
Union Bank.
Heading to the moon without a spacesuit...journey mercies🚶🏾♂️🚶🏾♂️#simplersmarterSAFERbanking— UNION BANK (@UNIONBANK_NG) July 21, 2018
When the elders speak... #SimplerSmarterSAFERBank pic.twitter.com/xCgYbcniDm— UNION BANK (@UNIONBANK_NG) July 21, 2018
Then Access Bank enta.
We will travel on an imaginary rocket too, if we were a one-customer Microfinance Bank; but with ten million customers and counting, we rather bring the galaxy to you! #YouAreWorthIt #TakeTomorrow #KnowYourElders pic.twitter.com/pBGuW8JaLo— Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) July 21, 2018
Shey na four banks dem yab, what of GTB? Well, e be like dia customers sabi dem well.
GTBank hasn't replied Sterling Bank yet probably looking for how to charge us for it— Imoh Umoren (@ImohUmoren) July 21, 2018
N45 Diss Replying Charge (DRC)
GTBank customers will suffer the most from this #BankWars— Umeh and 99 others (@UmehOMA) July 21, 2018
Because they'll receive debit alert on any shade thrown by other banks. pic.twitter.com/QXkkRLvfee
Let me just transfer all the small change in my Gtbank account before they come online and decide to reply Sterling bank. I cannot be paying for something i know nothing about 🚶🏽— Chairman 🇳🇬 (@mr_adedeji) July 21, 2018
