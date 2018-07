Image copyright @NOIweala Image example Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala say she dey excited to work wit incredible team for di Board of Twitter

Afta news break on Friday say Twitter don appoint Nigeria former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to dia board of directors, di social media app don catch fire ontop di mata.

Nigerians, including forma president Goodluck Jonathan don begin dey congratulate her for wetin dem believe say na big accolade for Dr Iweala.

Oga Jonathan post for Facebook say im no dey surprised say Iweala don get di new position for twitter board as im believe say she merit di appointment.

Some pesins dey even call for di forma finance minister wey serve under President Obasanjo from 2003 to 2006 and Jonathan from 2011 to 2015 to be di kontri next president.

Di new twitter board member later post for twitter say she dey grateful for di "love and support" wey pipo don show her.