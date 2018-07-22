Image copyright Twitter/@IsiakaAdeleke1 Image example Senator Ademola Adeleke go contest wit odas from different political party for Sept. 22 osun state governorship election

Senator Ademola Adeleke wey dey represent Osun West Senatorial District na im dem don declare as di winner of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) govnorship primary election. Di state wey dey for south-west Nigeria, go hold dia election for September 22.

Govnor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, wey be di Chairmo of di election panel tok say Adeleke score 1,569 votes while im closest rival, Akin Ogunbiyi score 1,562 votes.

Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, wey be former Secretary to di State goment, score 56 votes while Nathaniel Oke, wey be Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) score 3 votes.

Dickson tok say di delegate wey dem dey expect na 3,448 but delegate wey dem accredit wey take part for di election na 3,246.

Oga Dickson later come advise di oda three candidate wey contest for di elections to support Adeleke for dia party to win di main election.

Senator Adeleke wey pipo sabi for im ogbonge dance moves, go contest wit Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, wey win All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket and Senator Iyiola Omisore, wey be di candidate of Social Democratic Party( SDP).