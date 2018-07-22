Boko Haram don attack Nigeria Army again

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Army no tok how many soldier dem or militants wey die for di attack for Babbangida Local Government Area of Yobe state

Nigeria soldiers don face anoda fresh attack from Boko Haram Islamic militants just days afta dem attack dia military base for northeast of di kontri.

Di army confam say dem attack dia troops on Saturday and say dem suffer some casualties.

Dey also claim say dem kill some of di militants too.

Dis na di third time dis kain tin dey happun in less dan two weeks. Di army no tok how many soldier dem or militants wey die but say dem attack di troops for Babbangida Local Government Area of Yobe state.

Di soldiers suffer causalities as di attack happun. Dis kain attack bin happun last week wey 28 soldiers die and different military equipment miss according to pipo wey dey live for area but di army deny say soldiers dem die.