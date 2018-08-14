Dem no support media player for your device My landlord buy visitors' book for me - Single woman and rent palava

No be small wahala single women dey see for landlord dem hand for different parts of Nigeria.

Many women for different parts of Nigeria dey tok say to collect house as single woman dey very difficult sake of all di plenti different conditions wey landlords dey give dem.

Landlord wahala dey make women do different kain tins like to present fake husband or boyfriend. Some dey go buy fake marriage certificate plus fake wedding ring to look like married woman.

Helena Nelson dey media business and na actress. She say she don see plenti tins for landlord hand.

Di first house wey she rent wit her friend, dem lie to di landlord before im gree give dem di house.

Im friend wey old pass her go buy wedding ring, do fake marriage certificate. Helena come lie say she na di younger sister.

E no mata di age wey di woman dey, if na to rent house, many landlords go want her to bring husband, boyfriend, father or brother come before she go fit get di house.

E no mata say she get her own moni and she dey do beta work wey dey pay her wella.

Image example Amaka Onah believe say na only moni landlords dey worry about.

Lola Fasanya experience happun for Nigeria capital city of Abuja. Wen she see house wey she like, di landlord say make she go discuss wit di agent.

She say di tok bin dey go smooth until she fill form come put "separated", meaning say she no dey wit her husband again, na dia her wahala begin.

Dis time na di agent call her to say, dem no dey give house to woman wey no dey her husband house.

"But as me and some of di pipo for di office don become friends, dem advise me make I fill anoda form as Mr and Mrs and not single," she tok.

She say, "… and I do am because I like di house."

Even wen dem give you house

Landlords dey wey fit no ask for husband or boyfriend to show, but dem go give you plenty conditions. One of dia favourite one na say dem no want make any man come visit.

Deola Erogunaiye-Olulana na lawyer and business woman and single mother wey get three pikin. She say, wen di landlord for di house wey she bin see tell her say im no want any male visitor, she tell am say e no possible.

She say, "di next tin wey di man ask me na...you no fit stay without man?"

Deola say, dat question dey against her human right, because she get brothers, colleagues and friends wey be man and she no see any reason why dem no go come her house.

Image copyright Mercedes/facebook

For Helena second house, di landlord give her plenti rules and regulations wey she must to obey but na she be di only tenant wey di rule affect.

Helena say she no get right to get visitors, or buy some electronics like TV because dem wan save electricity.

"Di one wey make me cry na wen e give me visitors book, so anybodi wey dey come visit me go write dia name, house address, phone number, and evritin inside di book."

"If my friend no write dia name im go send gateman to come call dem to write dia name. End of di month, e call me to say I get too many visitors dis month."

"Di tin be like say na crime for woman to say e neva marry or woman wan go find her own house," na so Helena tok.

Dis landlord palava no be only for Lagos. Women for different parts of Nigeria enta social media to tok dia own on top dis mata.

Image copyright Mercedes/facebook

Onyi Victory na tailor wey dey live for Asaba. She say she don get two personal experience for landlord hand wey she no go ever forget.

For 2014, she say her landlord police her sotey, "afta somtime im come tell me say e no want make my man friends enta im compound again."

Di wahala make her pack before her rent expire.

Her second experience happun dis year.

She bin get very correct house for very fine area for di same Asaba.

Image copyright Mercedes/facebook

Wen she meet di landlord, im tell am say, e no dey give house to single girls because dem be mostly "runs girls."

Runs girls na woman wey dey follow man because of money.

Few days afta she pay rent for di house finish, landlord say she must cari either her papa or her boyfriend come collect di receipt for payment.

Even though she like di house, Onyi say, I no gree. I tell am say I be adult and I fit take care of mysef."

Dat na how she take loose di house. Di landlord return her moni den cari di house give single man.

Woman tenant na security problem

Uanvahoro Meashack Iruafemi na Lagos landlord. Im say, many reasons dey why dem no dey like give single girls house but di major reason na because dem go turn di house to ashewo house and e dey cause insecurity for di house owner.

Im say many of dem no dey fit continue to pay house rent afta di first year and wen landlord provoke to use force, dem fit accuse am of sexual harassment.

"Dat na why we dey ask dem to bring man. If anytin happun we go hold di man responsible," na so Iruafemi tok.

According to Iruafemi, men dey prefer to deal wit men. Single man tenant go fit relate well wit im landlord without tinking say di landlord dey chase am for friendship.

Las las, im say, some landlady dem no want single girls at all because dia husband no get self control and true true, dem dey chase di single girl tenant.

I no sure say na true

E still get women wey no believe say all dis tok about landlord and dia palava na true.

Amaka Onah na supply chain specialist, she say, "I no believe say landlord dey give problem for Lagos."

She say as far as she dey concern, di only tin wey landlord dey worry about na im moni.

"As long as you go fit afford di moni wey landlord put im house, no problem."

According to her, she neva even see her landlord before. When she bin wan first enta her house na only whatsapp chat she and di landlord do.

Amaka say, di only tins wey im bin wan know na wia she dey work, wetin she dey do and weda she be fine girl."

Image copyright Lola Fasanya Image example Lola Fasanya believe say culture follow make some men no dey respect women wey no marry.

Why e be like dis?

Na mainly women wey no dey husband house dey get all dis kain palava.

Some women believe say dis kain tin dey happen because of how some landlords dey look women wey no dey husband house.

According to Helena, one landlord wey im bin meet believe say "di only tin wey single girls sabi do na ashawo work, dem too dey fight and dem no get moni to pay house rent and boys too dey visit single girls."

For Amaka, she tink say landlords dey ask for husband or boyfriend because if woman no fit pay rent, di man wey she cari come go pay di rent for her.

Image example Deola Erogunaiye-Olulana say di condition wey dem give her na make no man ever come visit her.

Lola say, for some landlords na just because dem dey feel big or because of culture as woman wey no dey husband house no get respect for di community.

Plenti women believe say di kain area wey house dey, plus weda di landlord dey live for di compound, na some of di reason why dis kain tin dey happun.

Amaka say, if house dey for area wey make sense and di landlord get plenti house plus tenant e no go get time to chook eye for wetin no concern am.

Sometimes no be di landlords dey fix di laws but na dia wife.

No mata di different reason wey dey ground as to why dis kain tin dey happun to women wey no marry, one tin na for sure, dis na human right wahala and e dey real.