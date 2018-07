Ghana President Akufo-Addo nominate new Electoral Commission boss den deputies

Image copyright CRISTINA ALDEHUELA/Getty Image example Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday nominate Jean Mensah of Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) as Chairperson of Ghana Electoral Commission.

For statement inside signed by Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare dem also nominate Mr Samuel Tettey den Dr Eric Asare Bossman as Deputy Chairpersons. Den finally, Ms Adwoa Asuama as a member of di Commission.

Last month President Akufo-Addo remove di Electoral Commission Boss Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo den en two deputies on grounds of stated misbehaviour.

After di nomination, Council of State go review di persons dem advise accordingly as di constitution dey demand.

