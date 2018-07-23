Lagos goment need two more days to clear go-slow for Apapa

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di traffic wey container trucks wey dey enta and comot Apapa Port dey pass three days to clear sometimes

Lagos State goment go need two days join di three days wey dem don use attend to order from Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to free Apapa-Oshodi expressway wey container trucks dem don block inside di state.

For statement wey gi Lagos State goment release, dem claim say dem don comot 2000 trucks from Friday to Saturday, but say dem go need anoda 48 hours to finish di work.

Di Vice President bin direct authorities to clear all di container truck within 72 hours wen im come do inspection of di Apapa Port last week.

On Monday, di Lagos State Govnor Akinwunmi Ambode go meet with all di stakeholders like di Nigeria Ports Authority, Shippers Council and Tank Farm Owners to arrange for di kain solution wey go last well well. Na di State Commissioner of Police CP Imohimi Edgal go dey in charge of di implementation.

Di trucks wey dem comot from Funso Williams avenue reach Mile 2 don dey seven different different parks wey go keep dem put, di Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan bin tok.

Im also tok say di state gomen don do Mobile Court within di area to deal with truck drivers dem wey wan spoil goment plan to free di roads.