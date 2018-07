Pipo wey get bodi of different shapes and size dem enta di Trafalgar Square for London, England, shut am down on top to jollificate dia bodi dem.

Khrystyana Kazakova wey be model and pesin wey follow form theREALcatwalk wey organize di event tok say bodi types full ground wey no dey show face for fashion.

Di pipo message be say dem need di fashion industry need to rep dem wella as pipo wey get level.