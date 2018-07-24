Image copyright @dinomelaye (Instagram handle) Image example Senator Dino Melaye dey part of di 15 senators wey waka comot from APC

Kontri pipo say wen breeze blow fowl yansh go open, na im make di different kain movie wey happpun on Tuesday inside di Nigeria National Assembly no surprise pipo.

No be today politicians for ruling party dey cross carpet go opposition party or di oda way round.

38 members of di House of Representatives and 15 Senators from di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party park dia kaya waka comot from di party .

How many times dem decamp from one party to anoda?

Before now, most of di senators bin dey Nigeria number one opposition party, People's Democratic Party.

Image copyright Alamy

Whereas, some even go as far back as being part of Social Democratic Party (SDP), one of di oldest political party for Nigeria.

Dis na di names of di politicians wey carry dia kaya waka comot from APC on Tuesday.

Rabi'u Kwankwaso (Kano-Central) - SDP - PDP - APC - PDP

Dino Melaye (Kogi-West) - PDP - APC - PDP

Adesoji Akanbi (Oyo-South) - APC - PDP

Monsurat Sunmonu (Oyo-Central) - ACN - APC - ADC

Rafiu Ibrahim (Kwara-South) - APC - PDP

Suleiman Hunkuyi (Kaduna-North) APC - PDP

Lanre Tejuoso (Ogun-Central). - ANPP - CPC - ACN - APC - PDP

Usman Nafada (Gombe) - ANPP - PDP - APC - PDP

Ibrahim Dambaba (Sokoto) - APC - PDP

Mohammed Shittu (Jigawa) - APC - PDP

Isa Misau (Bauchi) - APC - PDP

Suleiman Nazif (Bauchi) - AC - ANPP - APC - PDP

Shaaba Lafiagi (Kwara) - SDP - PDP - APC - PDP

Barnabas Gemade (Benue) - PDP - APC - PDP

Image copyright Nigeria House of Representatives Image example Speaker of di House, Yakubu Dogara, na im read di letter of defection of 38 House of Reps members on Tuesday for di green chamber of di NASS.

In fact, Nigeria Presido Muhammadu Buhari don wish goodluck to all di members of di ruling APC party wey waka comot di party on Tuesday. E say make di remaining members of APC see dis cross cross as normal tin wey dey happun just before fresh elections.

Many of dem including 14 Senators and 34 House of Reps members cross enta di main opposition party, People's Democratic Party (PDP) party, di odas run go APp party wey be anoda opposition party for Nigeria.