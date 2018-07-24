Bukola Saraki: Dino, Kwakwanso, odas, how many times dem decamp from one party to anoda
Kontri pipo say wen breeze blow fowl yansh go open, na im make di different kain movie wey happpun on Tuesday inside di Nigeria National Assembly no surprise pipo.
No be today politicians for ruling party dey cross carpet go opposition party or di oda way round.
- How 38 Reps, 15 Senators dump APC party
- Rabiu Kwankwaso, Dino Melaye and 13 oda APC Senators don cross enta PDP
38 members of di House of Representatives and 15 Senators from di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party park dia kaya waka comot from di party .
How many times dem decamp from one party to anoda?
Before now, most of di senators bin dey Nigeria number one opposition party, People's Democratic Party.
Whereas, some even go as far back as being part of Social Democratic Party (SDP), one of di oldest political party for Nigeria.
Dis na di names of di politicians wey carry dia kaya waka comot from APC on Tuesday.
- Rabi'u Kwankwaso (Kano-Central) - SDP - PDP - APC - PDP
- Dino Melaye (Kogi-West) - PDP - APC - PDP
- Adesoji Akanbi (Oyo-South) - APC - PDP
- Monsurat Sunmonu (Oyo-Central) - ACN - APC - ADC
- Rafiu Ibrahim (Kwara-South) - APC - PDP
- Suleiman Hunkuyi (Kaduna-North) APC - PDP
- Lanre Tejuoso (Ogun-Central). - ANPP - CPC - ACN - APC - PDP
- Usman Nafada (Gombe) - ANPP - PDP - APC - PDP
- Ibrahim Dambaba (Sokoto) - APC - PDP
- Mohammed Shittu (Jigawa) - APC - PDP
- Isa Misau (Bauchi) - APC - PDP
- Suleiman Nazif (Bauchi) - AC - ANPP - APC - PDP
- Shaaba Lafiagi (Kwara) - SDP - PDP - APC - PDP
- Barnabas Gemade (Benue) - PDP - APC - PDP
In fact, Nigeria Presido Muhammadu Buhari don wish goodluck to all di members of di ruling APC party wey waka comot di party on Tuesday. E say make di remaining members of APC see dis cross cross as normal tin wey dey happun just before fresh elections.
Many of dem including 14 Senators and 34 House of Reps members cross enta di main opposition party, People's Democratic Party (PDP) party, di odas run go APp party wey be anoda opposition party for Nigeria.