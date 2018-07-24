Offa robbery: Nigeria Senate President say police invite am to stop pipo wey wan comot for APC
Senate President, Bukola Saraki, say di invite wey Nigeria Police invite am to come dia office on Tuesday, na to stop plan by some members of di Senate and House of Representatives to go anoda party.
Oga patapata of police, Ibrahim Idris bin ask Saraki to show face for dia office on Tuesday by 8am, to come give dem more explanation wey concern di Offa robbery wia e pass 30 pipo wey die.
Senator Saraki enta twitter wia im post plenti tweets about di police invitation. Im say police plan na to hold am on Tuesday and Wednesday so dat di "so-called" defection plan no go work.
Im accuse police say dem don corrupt dia investigations into di Offa robbery incident and say dem don turn into wetin di party wey dey for power dey use to press dia opponents down.
"Dem dey blackmail pipo wey dem no want make dem use dia free mind choose which platform dem wan pursue dia ambition and dem dey harass those wey dem sabi say if dem leave APC e go affect dem for di elections wey dey come," im tok.
Police bin arrest 27 pipo and five gang leaders wey dem say get hand for di Offa robbery wey happun for 5 April dis year.
Police bin write Saraki to explain how im take connect wit di five gang leaders and im bin reply dem.
Dem say afta dem don take time read im letter well-well, di Inspector General discover say e get some more tins wey Saraki suppose come tell dem, plus say im bin complain say im no see di statements wey di robbery suspects make.