Rabiu Kwankwaso, Dino Melaye and 13 oda APC Senators don cross enta PDP

Image copyright @NGRSenate

Fifteen Senators from di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for Nigeria, don cross enta di main opposition People's Democratic Party.

President of di Senate, Bukola Saraki, read letter from di 15 members wey say dem don defect from di APC go di PDP.

Di lawmakers na:

Rabi'u Kwankwaso (Kano-Central)

Dino Melaye (Kogi-West)

Adesoji Akanbi (Oyo-South)

Monsurat Sunmonu (Oyo-Central)

Rafiu Ibrahim (Kwara-South)

Suleiman Hunkuyi (Kaduna-North)

Lanre Tejuoso (Ogun-Central).

Usman Nafada (Gombe)

Ibrahim Dambaba (Sokoto)

Mohammed Shittu (Jigawa)

Isa Misau (Bauchi)

Suleiman Nazif (Bauchi)

Shaaba Lafiagi (Kwara)

Barnabas Gemade (Benue)

Tuesday start with plenti drama for Nigeria capital Abuja, wia di Senate President pipo claim say security agencies block road for am as im wan leave house.

Dem also claim say security pipo block road for Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.