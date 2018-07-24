Image copyright @Followlastma Image example Tori be say di accident happun afta di tanker wey carry fuel fail break.

Nigerian Insurance Association (NIA) announce compensation package for those wey lose dia life and thoe wey lose dia vehicle inside Otedola bridge fire.

Dis na even as Lagos State goment dey do meeting with families of victims.

One goment tok tok pesin tell BBC Pidgin say di moni wey NIA go carri go give families go be based on di kain insurance wey dem get - whether na full one or na third party one.

Lagos State goment, Police and NIA go do verification exercise for Ikeja wia dem go check pipo and vehicle record well well so dat money go go to di correct pipo.

Di cause of di fire incident wey happun on on Thursday, 28 June., wey tori be say 9 pipo die inside, na when one fuel tanker wey dey carri 33,000 litres of petrol fall ontop road as e nearly reach Berger, come catch fire.