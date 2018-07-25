Image copyright Getty Images Image example E don tay wey Dangote dey eye Arsenal FC

Last year, di richest man for Africa Aliko Dangote say im no mind to wait until 2020 wen opportunity go land to buy Arsenal comot from di hands of billionaires wey get am.

But dat opportunity fit don open now.

Dangote wey worth $12.5 billion according to Forbes, don dey tok am since like 2010 say im get interest to buy di North-London football club.

But di problem for dis big man be say di two majority stakeholder for Arsenal, American Stan Kroenke (67% ownership) and Russian Alisher Usmanov (30.4% ownership) no ready to sell dia shares give am.

Image copyright PA Image example Before long term coach Arsene Wenger waka Dangote bin tok say wen im buy Arsenal for 2020 e plan to sack di long-time manager.

But door fit don open for Dangote to close eye buy Arsenal now for 'araha price' as tori don comot say Usmanov don ready to sell im own shares wey worth almost $900 million.

E be like say Usmanov frustrate because im real plan na to become di only major owner of Arsenal and to dat im go need to buy Kroenke shares but di American no wan sell.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Dangote an di number 1 richest man for Africa according to Forbes Magazine

For one 2017 interview with international tori pipo Bloomberg, Dangote say until im oil refinery wey im dey build for Lagos, Nigeria complete for year 2020, im no go fit comot di kain big money wey fit make Usmanov and Korenke change dia mind to sell to am.

If Dangote manage to buy di 30% Arsenal shares from Usmanov, e go di first African for history to become co-owner of top European club. Although, di rules wey ground for Arsenal now mean say guarantee no dey say Dangote, with di 30% im get, fit dey Arsenal board - di top ogas wey dey control tins for di club.

For dat same interview, Dangote bin tok say one of di first tins im go do afta e buy di club for 2020 na to sack manager Arsene Wenger - but Wenger no wait for dat to happun as im resign for April 2018.

Di man wey don already conquer cement, sugar and very soon agro-business and oil industries, get mind say im go fit do di same for football and dat fit be why, e get one sign ontop im office table wey say 'nothing dey impossible'.