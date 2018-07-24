Tori wey dey shake Nigeria National Assembly (NASS) be say 37 honourable members don comot from di ruling All Progressive Congress party.

Tori be say 34 comot APC join PDP while four members form APC for Osun state waka join ADC party on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaker of di House, Yakubu Dogara, na im read di letter for di green chamber of di NASS.

Dis dey follow di decamp of fifteen senators, wey include Kogi state senator Dino Melaye and former Kano state govnor Rabiu Kwankwaso wey first happun dis morning.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.