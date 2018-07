Image copyright Twitter Image example Rabiu Kwankwaso tuale! To still find time take wak jollof rice make am di real winner

Tuesday 24 June 2018, na one wey many pipo no go quick forget for Nigeria.

Di main di main wey happun by di time sun set na say 14 members of di ruling All Progressives Congress for di kontri Senate and 38 members of di House of Representatives port comot for di party.

Di whole action on Tuesday happun fast fast like action feem, so you fit don miss some part.

Here na some of di foto dem wey you no suppose miss.

Image copyright dinomelaye Image example Ah Ayo Fayose. Since wey im party lose govnorship election for Ekiti State, di govnor don scarce. But atleast im still dey wear im neck brace

Image copyright Ben Murray Bruce Image example "My Lord, e be like Olisa Metuh don well". Di former tok-tok pesin for PDP dey always appear for court ontop stretcher, but on Tuesday e be like old tins don pass away

Image copyright Ben Murray Bruce Image example Oga David Mark, we sight you. For dis foto, forget di pipo wey stand, check di man we tanda for corner. Former Senate President David Mark just dey like say im no dey

Image copyright Nigeria Presidency Image example While all di drama dey happun for National Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari and di President of di Republic of Niger President sign MoU for di Niger/Nigeria Hydrocarbon pipeline & Refinery Projects & Inauguration of steering & Technical committees. Dis wan plenti for mouth