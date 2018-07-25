Image copyright Reuters/@POLICENG Image example Police oga Ibrahim Idris and Bukola Saraki don dey kwanta tey-tey

Nigeria Police don deny say dem get hand for di Tuesday blocking of road of Senate President Bukola Saraki and di Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

Force Public Relations officer Jimoh Moshood wey appear for Channels TV programme - Sunrise Daily, say na Saraki pipo stage manage wetin happun to make pipo pity am.

Drama start wen tori bin come out on Tuesday say police block Saraki house for morning, but Saraki later show for National Assembly wey im siddon as lawmakers from di ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) go di opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and di African Democratic Party ADC).

According to Moshood, if dem true-true block Saraki, how e mange reach di National Assembly?

"E possible say Saraki ADC exercise im discretion wrongly and we dey investigate wetin happun but we no dey involved, we no get hand for di blockade." Na so Moshood tok.

Ontop di question say e be like say dem bin wan try use di police to stop Saraki so e no go show for senate to read di names of those wey wan defect, e reply say dat wan no true at all.

"Police no be political party and we no be instrument for di hand of anybody," im tok.

Meanwhile di wife of di Senate President Toyin Saraki don reply oga Moshood ontop twitter.

Skip Twitter post by @ToyinSaraki Dear @channelstv @sunrisedailynow I am absolutely flabbergasted by @PoliceNG Jimoh Moshood on TV attempting to claim that these white vehicles that blockaded the road outside our Abuja residence could possibly be "protection provided to the Wife of the Senate President" ! pic.twitter.com/QGK5yckijD — Toyin Saraki (@ToyinSaraki) July 25, 2018

Saraki get kweshion to answer - Police

Police bin send Saraki letter on July 23 to come answer kweshion ontop di robbery for Offa Kwara State wey kill pass 30 pipo and pipo bin raise eye say dem send letter one day before dem block am. But Moshood don clear pipo ontop di mata.

According to Moshood, Saraki get case to answer and police get case wey fit stand trial.

"Our invitation no join wetin happun for National Assembly, na our work we dey do.

"Five principal suspects na im point finger give Saraki, e must answer, we don get order to do evritin to see say we end di case," di police tok-tok pesin add.

Saraki never answer di summon of Monday and di police say dem see am as dis-respect and dem go make sure dem address im mata.