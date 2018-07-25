Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP Image example Pipo dey call Saraki ogbonge politician wey sabi play di game

E get many kwesion wey still heavy for mouth afta di Tuesday drama wey bin happun for Nigeria.

From how di day take start wit say police block road, to di pipo wey port from di ruling All Progressives Congress, dis na some kwesion wey nobodi don fit ansa.

How Saraki take reach National Assembly?

Saraki aides say police no allow di Senate President convoy pass.

Police say na arrangee pipo do, say dia hand no follow.

But di kwesion na how Saraki take reach National Assembly?

Some say e trek, odas say im enta keke, odas say im enta one kabukabu moto.

Nobodi sabi di answer, and even Bamikole Omishore wey dey work wit Saraki, tell BBC say im no sabi how im boss take reach National Assembly.

Wetin reali happun for Ekweremadu house?

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu wey suppose go work on Tuesday, work im own for house.

Tori be say officials of Nigeria corruption police EFCC and regular police block Ekweremadu house witout any reason. Nobodi fit enta or come out.

Pipo surprise wen one paper begin fly for social media as EFCC take summon am dat same day.

Why Saraki no join port to anoda party?

Pipo don point hand give Bukola Saraki as di main leader of wetin happun on Tuesday.

So many dey wonda why im no follow comot for di ruling APC party.

If you check am well, many of di pipo wey dey close to am port on Tuesday, but both Saraki and di Speaker of di House of Representatives still dey wia dem dey.

Wen Saraki go answer police invitation?

Las las, accuse still dey ontop Saraki head say im get hand for di robbery wey happun for Offa, Kwara State for April.

E pass 30 pipo wey die and police say Saraki sabi five of di ring leaders for di robbery attack.

Na dat wan make dem to invite am come dia station to give dem more information, and even though Saraki accuse police say dem bin wan trap am so dat lawmakers no go port, im no tok wen im go show for police station.