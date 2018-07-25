Ghana army dey train US military for jungle warfare

Image copyright US Army

Ghana Armed Forces currently dey train about 800 troops from US Army Achiase Jungle Warfare School.

Di training which dey happen as part of Ghana den United States partnership for peace and security start last week.

So far, Ghana be di only country for Africa which dey train United States troops.

According to Ambassador Robert Jackson, "we wan continue provide equipment den training but we dey see dis as equal partnership wey make excited sake of di capacity of both countries which go contribute equally for di partnership inside."

Ghana den US enter di military deal agreement for March 2018 despite arguments say government trade Ghana en sovereignty give United States.

But dis no be di first military agreement as Ghana den US enter other military deals previously in 1998 for Rawlings Administration under den under Mahama administration in 2015.