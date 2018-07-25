Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Nigeria ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) party still suffer anoda blow on Wednesday as tori land say Benue State Govnor Samuel Ortom don dump dia party go back to di main opposition party.

APC no try for , na di reason why Ortom waka comot to rejoin di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), na wetin im spokesman Terve Akase tell BBC.

''[APC] party no get any interest for di pipo of Benue state.''

''Dat na why wen govnor enta road dey go Abuja dis morning to go do meeting wit di party chairman [Adams Oshiomole], Benue youth block di road.'' Akase tok on Wednesday.

Tori be say on Monday, 16 July, di govnor don dey drop sign say im fit waka comot from di ruling APC afta im claim say dem don cari red card give am.

Before di tori land say Ortom don waka comot APC, tori be say youths block govnor Ortom on Wednesday morning not to attend meeting of di ruling party for Abuja dat morning.

But afta im do meetinf wit APC chairman Adams Oshiomole for Thursday 19th July, di govnor enta rewind wetin im tok and confam say im dey still fly di flag of di party.

''Dem tell govnor make him no go anywia unto say dem no want am to remain for di party.''

Ortom wey use APC enta di highest office for di north central state for 2015, say im don send im comot letter go di ward chairman of APC even though di chairman sef don ''ready to join' am for PDP.