How much woman suppose spend for just wedding makeup?

Image copyright @jideofstola

Evri woman wey get dream to marry go wan fine scatter on her special day - her wedding day.

Apart from fine wedding gown, jewellery or even shoe, makeup na one of di main tin wey women dey use make diasef resemble queen on dia wedding day.

As wedding still be big business for Nigeria, pipo wey sabi rub pesin makeup well-well don turn makeup artistry to beta money maker.

No be crime for woman to wan fine wella for her wedding day but how much she suppose budget if she wan resemble mami water on her big day?

Top Nigerian Makeup Artist and Beauty Influencer, Jide St.Ola tell BBC News Pidgin say di least amount wey any woman suppose spend for her wedding makeup na 300,000 naira ($830) but im dey even charge pass dat amount depending on wetin di bride want and how many hours im go work.

"You fit still see some makeup artists wey go charge less dan 300,000 naira but if na me go do di makeup, na my last price be dat", Jide tok.

Image copyright Glambyomoye Image example

Anoda makeup artist for Ilorin Kwara state, Nigeria, Susan Omoye of Glam By Omoye no gree wit wetin Jide tok. For Susan, any bridal makeup wey don pass 200,000 to 300,000 naira na just ojukokoro.

"I feel say na waste of moni for woman to dey pay 500,000 naira($1380), 800,000 naira ($2210) for makeup wey go still wash comot afta she baff. I no wan bad-mouth makeup artists wey dey charge dis kain moni but e just dey too much and dem need to calm down", Susan tok.

One sisi wey her name na Janada Dandy shout, put hand for head wen BBC News Pidgin ask her weda she fit spend reach 500,000 naira on top makeup.

"Shey di makeup go stay for my face till I born my first pikin? Haba, e too much", Janada tok. But her padi, Sharon Ezinwoke feel say if pesin pepper rest, den notin dey there to spend dat kain moni on top makeup.

Weda na 1 million naira ($2767) or na 50,000 naira ($138) any woman decide say she go pay for her wedding makeup, di koko for Janada and Sharon be say make di woman do di one wey her pocket fit carry and make she apply sense on top.