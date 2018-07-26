Ghana IGP interdict police wey make dem flog 14-year-old boy 36 lashes

Image example 14-year-old boy collect 36 lashes sake of he fight plus en colleagues afta school for Ghana

Inspector General of Police for Ghana David Asante-Apeatu don order make dem suspend District Police Commander wey make 14-year-old boy collect 36 lashes sake of he fight plus en colleagues afta school.

Statement from di Ghana Police Service reveal say dem start investigations into di matter already underway to get to the bottom of di matter.

Director-General for Public Affairs, David Eklu say dem form committee which go investigate di over flogging of di St. James Anglican Primary school student for Western Region den submit report in two weeks.

According to di boy en father who talk to Accra-based Citi FM, he get news about en boy so he rush home den discover how di boy get severe beatings marks for en back, chest den en stomach.

Di school boy now reveal say di District Police Commander who get office behind dema school order en men make dem lash am sake of he dey fight plus en colleagues after school.

Dis be di third incident in two weeks where police for Ghana use brutality on ordinary citizens who no engage in any form of crime.