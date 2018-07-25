Image copyright Frankieleon Image example Drug addicts for Nigeria dey use Codeine cough syrup, so dem fit high

Nigeria Customs for Lagos don seize 498 cartons of illegal Codeine cough syrup wey e cost reach up to 200 million naira.

Na for Ijebu Ode-Ore road for Ogun state di men of di Nigeria Customs bin gbab di shipment enta di kontri from di United Kingdom.

Mohammed Uba wey be oga for Customs tell tori pipo say dem don arrest and detain two pipo wey dem suspect get hand inside di bad business.

Uba tok say, ''Una go remember say, goment don ban di import of cough syrup wey get Codeine ingredient inside am.''

''We go hand over di drugs and suspects to NAFDAC, so dem fit continue di investigate and cari di case go court, wen di time reach.''