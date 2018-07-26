Image copyright Reuters Image example Many ogbonge fans wey go enjoy di world cup return afta e finish

75 out of di 230 Nigerian Football fans wey bin trap for Russia afta di 2018 FIFA World Cup don ja.

Na di tok-tok pesin of di Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tope Elias-Fatile, tell di News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) dis one.

E say even as goment try to bring dem back, say na 230 of di fans dem bin don mark dia name to enta di Ethiopian Airline to Abuja but say las las, na only 155 dem see.

"Dem get right not to come back, but e go beta for dem to return because of di kain weather for dat kontri", im tok.

Im say if dem repent and change dia mind say dem wan come back, say di ministry dey ready to assist dem.

Wen dem bin land Abuja on Friday, di Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, wey bin dey di airport, bin say goment go investigate di mata as e be like say human trafficking dey inside.

Im also say dem go investigate accuse say some travel agents cancel di return tickets of di football fans and dem no even tell dem, wey make dem trap for di European kontri.