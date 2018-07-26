Image copyright Getty Images Image example Early dis year, suspected herdsmen kill 17 worshippers and two Reverend father wen dem attack one catholic church for Benue state.

Di palava between herdsmen and farmers don kill pipo six times more dan di times Boko Haram don kill pipo for middle belt communities for central Nigeria since January 2018.

Dis na according to July report from sabi pipo on top security mata International Crisis Group (ICG).

1,300 pipo don die inside fight-fight since January 2018 compare to di 200 wey boko haram don kill, na wetin ICG tok.

Although e hard to get correct info as to how many pipo di palava don really affect for di kontri, e hard for one day to pass without tori say fight-fight dey happun between herders and farmers.

Tori be say 300,000 pipo no fit go house now sake of dis herdsmen kill kill wey dey happun..

ICG report tok say na plenti tins dey cause di palava like climate change and land to farm.

Benue killings: 'Dem dey debate whether to use gun or knife kill my Papa'

But di report add say wetin make am worse for 2018 na as militants don dey join carry illegal weapon ontop di mata dey fight.

Di ICG report also point finger give goment say dem no dey epp mata, dem say di anti-grazing law wey dem introduce plus say dem no dey purnish pipo wey get hand inside di fight-fight dey make am worse.

Di report warn say di mata nopw don get as e be as e come e even be say most of di herdsmen be Fulani muslims while di farmers na mostly Christians from different ethnic group dem.